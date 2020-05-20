"Gonna be working Saturday, then Sunday and Monday doing house projects."

— Jamie Livingston, Mounds

"Gonna be weird not being at Rocklahoma."

— Christi Alexander, Muskogee

"Working in my yard and cooking outside."

— Jessica Hooper-Fowler, Muskogee

"It's my daughter's 12th birthday Wednesday, so we will have her party this weekend!"

— Nicki Stout, Muskogee

"I'll probably be sleeping after my tonsils surgery this weekend, but I'll at least get to be with my family and boyfriend and my doggy named Saydee."

— Chelsey Dawn Marie Banks, Muskogee

"Our household will be spending time together outside hopefully."

— Jessica Tinsley, Muskogee 

