"Gonna be working Saturday, then Sunday and Monday doing house projects."
— Jamie Livingston, Mounds
"Gonna be weird not being at Rocklahoma."
— Christi Alexander, Muskogee
"Working in my yard and cooking outside."
— Jessica Hooper-Fowler, Muskogee
"It's my daughter's 12th birthday Wednesday, so we will have her party this weekend!"
— Nicki Stout, Muskogee
"I'll probably be sleeping after my tonsils surgery this weekend, but I'll at least get to be with my family and boyfriend and my doggy named Saydee."
— Chelsey Dawn Marie Banks, Muskogee
"Our household will be spending time together outside hopefully."
— Jessica Tinsley, Muskogee
