“I think he’s great. I voted for him every time I went to the polls. A hometown guy, isn’t he?”
— Lynda Rutledge, Muskogee
“I keep up with politics, but I keep up more with the president instead of senators. I don’t know (Inhofe), so I can’t really speak on him.”
— Keyonna Jenkins, Muskogee
“I just think he’s been in there too long. I think we need to have someone else.”
— Keith Biglow, Muskogee
“I don’t have a problem with him. I think he’s an honest man.”
Tom Davenport, Muskogee
“He has a right to. It’s all good. I’m not going to say whether if I’m voting for him or against him.”
— Carol Little, Muskogee
