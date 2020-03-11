“I think he’s great. I voted for him every time I went to the polls. A hometown guy, isn’t he?”

— Lynda Rutledge, Muskogee

“I keep up with politics, but I keep up more with the president instead of senators. I don’t know (Inhofe), so I can’t really speak on him.”

— Keyonna Jenkins, Muskogee

“I just think he’s been in there too long. I think we need to have someone else.”

— Keith Biglow, Muskogee

“I don’t have a problem with him. I think he’s an honest man.”

Tom Davenport, Muskogee

“He has a right to. It’s all good. I’m not going to say whether if I’m voting for him or against him.”

— Carol Little, Muskogee

