Last week, we had a change in the layout of the Wednesday edition of the Muskogee Phoenix, so we pulled the weekly Your Take question.
Here is the question: What's your favorite Fall activity and why?
Email your response, a head and shoulders photo of yourself and city that you live in to news@muskogeephoenix.com.
You can also post your response, along with the photo and city on the Phoenix's Facebook page.
Everyone that responded last week will be included in this week's postings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.