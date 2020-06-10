"I hate that its closing. I'm not a perfect size 'anything' so I like to try my clothes on, and I've always shopped their sales."
— Shryl Arterberry Hulme, Eufaula
"That’s what we get over ordering everything off of Amazon and driving to Tulsa to shop instead of doing our shopping locally."
— Will Crownover, Muskogee
"I think until mall management makes an effort to have a clean and updated environment at affordable prices we will continue to lose businesses."
— Helen Allen Morrison, Muskogee
"Actually it was a federally funded mall built BY NO ONE from Muskogee but from Arkansas! Rep Mike Synar Democrat! The sq footage rent was outrages and still Killed Downtown!"
— Alex Tobey, Arlington, Texas
"Arrowhead Mall is sadly particularly gone anyways, it's sad and horrible that jobs are being lost."
— Linda Allen, Fort Gibson
