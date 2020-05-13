"I'm an "essential worker." I'm taking a few days to myself. I'm going to go to Oklahoma City and spend time with my brother like I was supposed to for St. Patrick's Day. I'm also going to spend some time at the Art Guild creating stuff."

— Anastasia Hunt, Muskogee

"I’m going to take my family to Tulsa and Eufaula to have a huge fun weekend together!"

— Lacey Nicole Moran, Muskogee

"Hanging out with my best friends. And going to Dollar Tree."

— Sara L. Watkins, Fort Gibson

"I'm going to keep working every day like I have been and take my vacation a few months after things get back to normal."

— Shawna Cage, Muskogee

"I would enjoy going to Five Below and enjoy moving forward, spending time with friends and family and boyfriend."

— Chelsey Dawn Mabe Banks, Muskogee

"I am taking my three kids to Hummingbird Beach on Lake Eufaula to build sandcastles and play on the playground!" 

— Tabatha Creekmore-Carnes, Muskogee

"Go camping with grandparents and cousins!"

— Rachel McBride, Fort Gibson

"Two words — ROAD TRIP!"

— Bob Thompson, Muskogee 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you