"I'm an "essential worker." I'm taking a few days to myself. I'm going to go to Oklahoma City and spend time with my brother like I was supposed to for St. Patrick's Day. I'm also going to spend some time at the Art Guild creating stuff."
— Anastasia Hunt, Muskogee
"I’m going to take my family to Tulsa and Eufaula to have a huge fun weekend together!"
— Lacey Nicole Moran, Muskogee
"Hanging out with my best friends. And going to Dollar Tree."
— Sara L. Watkins, Fort Gibson
"I'm going to keep working every day like I have been and take my vacation a few months after things get back to normal."
— Shawna Cage, Muskogee
"I would enjoy going to Five Below and enjoy moving forward, spending time with friends and family and boyfriend."
— Chelsey Dawn Mabe Banks, Muskogee
"I am taking my three kids to Hummingbird Beach on Lake Eufaula to build sandcastles and play on the playground!"
— Tabatha Creekmore-Carnes, Muskogee
"Go camping with grandparents and cousins!"
— Rachel McBride, Fort Gibson
"Two words — ROAD TRIP!"
— Bob Thompson, Muskogee
