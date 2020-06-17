"I told my father when I was getting engaged and what my plan was. He told me to stop by and pick up a key to a guest house — there was a simple note that said, “Dinner?” and attached was $100."

— Brent Trout, Muskogee

"Going fishing all the time growing up. We just got done with a fishing trip about three weeks ago."

— Brenna Mahurin, Checotah

"Fourth of July. If you know the Whitakers, you know we go all out, especially my father. He makes his own bombs."

— Grace Whitaker, Muskogee

"He taught me how to hunt. My favorite of my father is my first time going hunting — whether it be with a bow or with a rifle."

— Chris Mills, Muskogee

