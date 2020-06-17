"I told my father when I was getting engaged and what my plan was. He told me to stop by and pick up a key to a guest house — there was a simple note that said, “Dinner?” and attached was $100."
— Brent Trout, Muskogee
"Going fishing all the time growing up. We just got done with a fishing trip about three weeks ago."
— Brenna Mahurin, Checotah
"Fourth of July. If you know the Whitakers, you know we go all out, especially my father. He makes his own bombs."
— Grace Whitaker, Muskogee
"He taught me how to hunt. My favorite of my father is my first time going hunting — whether it be with a bow or with a rifle."
— Chris Mills, Muskogee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.