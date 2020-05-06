“When I was 8, I would have growing pains, as she called them, so bad I’d wake up crying because of my legs were hurting so bad. She would come into my room and rub my legs and sing to me until I would fall back to sleep. Knowing she was there, I always knew everything would be OK and I never doubted or questioned her love for me or my siblings.”
— Charlotte Hall, Muskogee
“One of my favorite memories of my mom is how she’d always act so pleased and surprised when we’d bring her wildflowers or weeds that we’d picked. She really made us feel like we’d brought her a treasure. She would put them in a special little vase on the kitchen windowsill.”
— Sarah Ashwood Blackwell, Muskogee
“I was born on her birthday, and when I was little we would celebrate our birthday at the Italian restaurant a block down the street.”
— John Schuttak, Muskogee
“My favorite memory of my mother is when we danced at my wedding. The culmination of a lot of planning between us and unnecessary drama that turned into a lot of pride for her son moving to the next step of his life. My mom is great! It was Purple Rain by Prince - BTW!”
— Brent Trout, Muskogee
