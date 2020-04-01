"Connecting with friends on Facebook. I think it's just a good way to stay in touch with friends and family. "

— Linda Austin, Okmulgee

"I go to work and then I go back home and do work, keep it going. I spend time with my family. I don't go back out."

— Margaret Ford, Muskogee

"I'm just staying in the house and watching TV."

— Hope Taylor, Muskogee

"Probably going to the park and staying away from people."

— Carl Godbee, Muskogee

"Fishing. All by myself out on the river and catching some fish. You can't be safer."

— Steve Carter, Muskogee

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you