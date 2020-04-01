"Connecting with friends on Facebook. I think it's just a good way to stay in touch with friends and family. "
— Linda Austin, Okmulgee
"I go to work and then I go back home and do work, keep it going. I spend time with my family. I don't go back out."
— Margaret Ford, Muskogee
"I'm just staying in the house and watching TV."
— Hope Taylor, Muskogee
"Probably going to the park and staying away from people."
— Carl Godbee, Muskogee
"Fishing. All by myself out on the river and catching some fish. You can't be safer."
— Steve Carter, Muskogee
