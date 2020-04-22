“I do not think we’re ready for that. As a day care owner, if the city returns to normal operations I will continue my COVID-19 precautions until it is safe for my parents, children and family.”
— De McBride, Muskogee
“It should reopen so everything can go back to normal so I can have normal happy peace with my family and boyfriend.”
— Chelsey Dawn Mabe, Muskogee
“ASAP or I’m going to go insane.”
— Savannah Raine Davis, Tahlequah
“Well... let the weak fall and the smarts will know exactly when..... Another 3 months.”
— Roberto Daniel Lara, Oktaha
