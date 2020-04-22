“I do not think we’re ready for that. As a day care owner, if the city returns to normal operations I will continue my COVID-19 precautions until it is safe for my parents, children and family.”

— De McBride, Muskogee

“It should reopen so everything can go back to normal so I can have normal happy peace with my family and boyfriend.”

— Chelsey Dawn Mabe, Muskogee

“ASAP or I’m going to go insane.”

— Savannah Raine Davis, Tahlequah

“Well... let the weak fall and the smarts will know exactly when..... Another 3 months.”

— Roberto Daniel Lara, Oktaha 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you