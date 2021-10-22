Youth Leadership Oklahoma applications available

OKLAHOMA CITY – Leadership Oklahoma, a statewide leadership program, is accepting applications for its 2022 Youth Leadership Oklahoma class. The application deadline is 5 p.m. Jan. 14. Applicants must be high school juniors, or home-school equivalent, who will be entering their senior year in fall 2022.
Youth Leadership Oklahoma is a weeklong journey across the state, introducing high school students to state leaders, issues, resources, and cultural treasures of Oklahoma. The 2022 program dates are June 5-10.
“Leadership Oklahoma recognizes the importance of investing in our youth,” said Dr. Marion Paden, president and CEO of Leadership Oklahoma. “They are the future of our great state and we believe it’s important to retain Oklahoma’s most valuable asset; its youth. We work to do that through our youth program by instilling a sense of hope, pride, and responsibility for Oklahoma’s future.”
Fifty students are selected each year, and the program is provided at no-cost to the students and their families. Criteria for selection includes demonstrated leadership ability in their school and community, such as student council, service clubs, and athletics. Additionally, students must have a grade point average of at least a 3.25 on a 4.0 scale.
Applications for Youth Leadership Oklahoma are available at: https://app.smarterselect.com/programs/76377 or by emailing Program Director Tabitha Narvaiz at tnarvaiz@leadershipoklahoma.com. Completed applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. Jan. 14.
For more information about Leadership Oklahoma or Youth Leadership Oklahoma, visit https://www.leadershipoklahoma.com/, call (405) 848-0001, or email lok@leadershipoklahoma.com.
