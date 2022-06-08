With a hard plastic spine protector, battery pack, oxygen supply and helmet with a face shield, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's bomb suit is not for the claustrophobic.
"It was heavy and hot," said Fort Gibson High School senior Kolbye Hamilton, who demonstrated the suit Tuesday afternoon for the OHP Cadet Lawman Academy, meeting at Muskogee-Davis Regional Airport.
Gear, technology and dogs OHP uses to find and diffuse explosives are among myriad things participants are learning this week at the academy, which runs through Friday. Seventy high school seniors from across Oklahoma are participating.
"They get to see what it's like to become a trooper," OHP Trooper Trey Mathews said.
Participants spend the nights at Connors State College's Warner campus and undergo military boot camp style training, which includes marching drills and exercises.
Katelyn Janzen of Enid said perseverance has been the main thing she's developed over the past two days.
"We do a lot of push ups," said Janzen, who wants to get into engineering or forensic science. "It's doing things we weren't able to do before, and I can do them. It's just a mentality thing. We do a lot of drills. Staying focused 24 hours is definitely a challenge."
Participant Brandon Weaver of Panama said he expects the academy to help him when he goes into law enforcement.
He said that, so far, "mainly we've been doing a lot of marching and facing movements."
On Tuesday, participants learned about the OHP lake patrol and bomb squad. They watched a bomb-retrieving robot, as well as the use of the bomb suit.
"If somebody's claustrophobic, this is not very big," said OHP bomb squad technician and trooper Buddy Hamilton, who is Kolbye Hamilton's father. "They are not going to like it."
Adrian Carillo with the OHP bomb squad brought Jade, a German shepherd trained specifically to find explosives.
Dogs are real efficient in finding things with their noses, Carillo said. He said it would take humans three or four times longer than dogs to find explosives.
Bomb dogs do not sniff for drugs and drug dogs do not sniff for bombs.
"Dogs are only one discipline," Carillo said. "They don't know what they're smelling. They just know what they're trained to smell."
Academy participant Brand McKay of Hydro said he hopes to join the OHP when he turns 21. He said the first two days have been challenging.
"But I've made it through so far," he said. "I learned there is a lot that goes into the bomb squad, it's not just easy remote control stuff."
Participants also learned driving maneuvers.
Trooper Eric Foster said participants learn serpentine driving skills.
"They're going in between the cones trying not to hit them and going as fast as they can possibly do it," Foster said. "Each one of them have OHP driving instructors with them, so they're not by themselves."
Cadet Ashton Bailey of Poteau said driving the course was quite a bit different than what he learned in drivers education.
"You can't cross your hands. You have to keep your hands low and shuffle the steering wheel," he said. "It allows you to control the car better because it allows you to make more precise turns, so it's better for defensive driving."
Mathews said participants will go over more driving maneuvers on Wednesday. On Thursday, they will go to a firearms range and shoot targets with shotguns and revolvers.
"Friday we do more driving," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.