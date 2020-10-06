"I'm going to video this," Beau Sherbourne said, smartphone in hand, during a Fort Gibson Police canine demonstration.
Fort Gibson Police Officer Austin Cluck held back his Belgian Malinois, Lucas. At a signal, Lucas charged at Fort Gibson Animal Control Officer Chris Brassfield, who was wearing a thick, quilted protective uniform. Lucas wouldn't let go of Brassfield's padded arm until Cluck gave a command.
The demonstration was part of Child Safety Day/Touch a Truck, held Saturday in downtown Fort Gibson. The event, sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion, invited youngsters to see a variety of vehicles, including several police cars, several motorcycles and a Fort Gibson Schools activity bus.
Sons of the American Legion Squadron 20 Commander Richard Stewart said about 150 to 200 people visited the displays. He said the event also featured "do's and don'ts" for Halloween safety."
"All in all for the most part, it turned out better than what I expected it to be," he said. "It's so the kids can interact with the police department and let them know that they don't have to be afraid of them. If you need them, they are there."
Beau, 15, caught the demonstration on video as he was helping his organization raffle guns. He said he found the police dog demonstration "very interesting."
Sirens and horns beeped as children were able to get into some vehicles.
Fort Gibson Police Officer Braden Carr showed brothers Jeremiah and William Johnson what he keeps in his patrol car. He showed how a tourniquet helps stop the flow of blood if his leg is injured.
"If somebody gets injured, I put this on them," Carr said, twisting the tourniquet around his thigh.
Carr then handcuffed the boys, just to let them see how it felt.
However, William, 5, said the handcuffs were not too tight.
"Because I could just slip my hands out," he said, showing off his little hands.
Jeremiah, 10, had a little bit more trouble with the handcuffs.
"It was a little bit hard because there was one on each hand," he said.
The brothers also got to look inside the vehicle.
"I really liked seeing the inside and the computer," Jeremiah, 10, said, adding that he doesn't know what the computer does.
"I didn't turn it on," he said.
