For Andrea Coronado, volunteering is a family tradition.
There she was Wednesday with her younger sister Ximena unfolding bags and boxing food for the Muskogee Cooperative Ministries Food Pantry. The Coronados are members of the Youth Volunteer Corps of Muskogee.
"Ximena is the fourth one in our family to volunteer," Andrea said. "Our two older sisters volunteered when they were in high school, and they encouraged us to do it. We just followed in their footsteps."
"We want to keep volunteering because we want to help our community as much as possible. Our family is fortunate that we haven't struggled. We like to help people out there who need help. We know know if we ever need help that there will be somebody who will always help us."
Martha Alford started the YVC in Muskogee in 1993. Leslie Hamil is the director of the student organization.
"We're one of the older chapters," she said. "We're still doing projects that we did when we started in that first year. One of those is helping at Camp Bennett, a special needs camp run by Muskogee Public Schools every summer."
Even though this has been spring break week for schools, YVC youth have kept busy. They delivered toys and treats to PAWS on Wednesday morning, and will make cards for home patients and veterans and will help at The Barracks on Friday as they prepare for their grand opening on Saturday.
YVC is not a small group.
"We had 107 volunteers who did 6,400 hours on 271 projects last year," Hamil said. "We stay busy. We do a lot for the community as we have eight to 10 projects during the school year. We had more than 4,000 hours last June and July."
Even the corps has been affected by the coronavirus. Projects that were planned had been canceled.
"We're not going to do any projects with more than 10 people in the building," Hamil said. "That's the Centers for Disease Control regulation."
That hasn't slowed the volunteer spirit in Lucy Ledbetter, a 15-year-old Muskogee High School freshman, while she packed up canned food into a box.
"I'm getting good job skills for the future because I'm learning how to socialize and do certain tasks," she said. "I'm also learning more what's out there in the community.
"I joined the YVC because it looked interesting and I needed something to do over the summer and it ended up being for the year-round. I like it. I really do."
