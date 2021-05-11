Youth Volunteer Corps kicks off summer service-learning projects

Youth Volunteer Corps of Muskogee kicks off its summer of youth volunteerism on June 1. Teens from throughout the area will be serving on a variety of projects planned and supervised by YVC at several local nonprofits.
“Many youth from the Muskogee area are choosing to spend their summer vacation making a difference in their community,” said Leslie Hamil, program director of YVC of Muskogee. “They are joining forces with thousands of other youth volunteers throughout the country who will be serving with Youth Volunteer Corps this summer.”
Youth will be participating in projects ranging from two hours to four days a week for up to nine weeks. They have a large variety of projects and will also be offering virtual projects for those youth who are unable to attend an in-person project. The program has nearly 100 spaces available, but so many youth chose to serve on multiple weeks that many of these are filling up.
The following projects are just a sample of what is being offered:
Camp Bennett – Day camp for special needs adults and children.
Project Transformation – Literacy program for students first-fifth grades.
Junior Lifeguard – Assisting lifeguards at River Country Waterpark.
Farmers Market – Assisting with the programs offered by the local Farmers Market.
Trail Cleaning – Cleaning trails at area state parks and learning more about the foliage in our area.
Limited space is still available on some projects. Information: yvcmuskogee.weebly.com.
Youth Volunteer Corps of Muskogee offers volunteer projects for youth age 12 to 18 on weekends, after school and during the summer. Hosted by Muskogee Parks and Recreation, 81 youth served 3,417 hours with YVC of Muskogee last year. Muskogee Parks & Recreation is just one of dozens of organizations across North America mobilizing youth to serve through the YVC mission — to create volunteer opportunities to address community needs and to inspire youth for a lifetime commitment to service. Information: yvcmuskogee.weebly.com.
