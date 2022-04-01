Youths bring signs

CATHY SPAULDING/Muskogee Phoenix

Ash Perry, 12, uses a long grabber to insert trash in a bag at Coody Creek Bark Park. Beside her are signs designating the park as a tobacco-free area.

Members of Youth Volunteer Corps of Muskogee picked up trash around the Coody Creek Bark Park and helped install signs stating that the park was a tobacco-free property on Friday. The work was the YVC's way of marking April 1 as Kick Butts Day.

