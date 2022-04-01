Members of Youth Volunteer Corps of Muskogee picked up trash around the Coody Creek Bark Park and helped install signs stating that the park was a tobacco-free property on Friday. The work was the YVC's way of marking April 1 as Kick Butts Day.
Youths bring signs to Bark Park and clean it
Hubert "Hugh" Wayne Campbell 88, of Haskell, OK went peacefully home on, March 30, 2022. Services will be held at First Baptist Church of Wainwright, April 9, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.
