A Yukon woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash in McIntosh County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Alicia Jensen, 22, was flown to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa where she was admitted in critical condition, the report states.
According to OHP, the crash happened at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday a mile north of Texanna Road on County Road N4280, 9 miles east of Texanna.
Jensen was one of four passengers on a 2020 Polaris Ranger 4x4 driven by Mikayla Foster, 19, of Oklahoma City. Foster was driving northbound on Elm Street and tried to turn left onto County Road N4280 while going too fast and rolled the vehicle onto its passenger side. Jensen was partially ejected. Neither Foster nor the other three passengers were injured. No one was wearing a seat belt or helmet, the report states.
