Updated: November 8, 2022 @ 10:20 pm
your vote counts
Republican Bobby Ziegler narrowly leads Democrat Chip Collins in early voting and absentee voting results for McIntosh County Commissioner, District 3.
Ziegler received 110 votes, or 51.64 percent.
Collins received 103 votes, or 48.36 percent.
