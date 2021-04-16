ZOMAC unveils Phase 2 art guitar

Muskogee native Ann Boos Davis said she was thrilled when approached by longtime friend Lauri Henderson of Make Music Muskogee to be one of the first artists to paint a guitar for Phase 2 of the project.
"She commissioned me," said Davis, who now is the owner/operator of That Pie Chick and Ann Davis Designs in Tulsa. "It was a real fun project. She game me full reign — she said 'go for it.'"
The guitar was unveiled in front of ZOMAC School of Music at 123 E. Okmulgee Ave.
"Lauri had the idea of having these guitars made," said Jeff Jones, co-owner of ZOMAC. "In 2018, she hired Ann to be the artist. She loves Ann's work."
Phase 1 of the project was electric guitars. Phase 2 features acoustic-style guitars.
Jones said the original plan was to put the guitars at Hunt's Green Space between Third and Fourth streets on West Broadway.
"Instead of building up that space, Depot Green ended up being built up," Jones said. "This kind of got put back in storage. Then Wren Stratton went to Lauri about bringing the guitar to ZOMAC because it's music related, and it's Make Music Muskogee that sponsored this one."
When Make Music Muskogee came to ZOMAC wanting to put the guitar there, Jones didn't even hesitate.
"Of course, we'd love to host one of those," he said. "Technically, it belongs to Make Music Muskogee, but we get to host it and present it."
Davis has always relied on her creative talent for her career.
"I mostly did interior design until I started a line of stationery products that I sold nationally," Davis said. "That was my foray into the art world. Then it just evolved into canvas art work."
Davis said the concept of what appears on the guitar is whatever came to her.
"I never had a very clear plan," she said. "I'm just flowy and musical. I just start. Everything just kind of comes in my head."
While the front of the guitar has various colors and designs, the back has a quote from the philosopher Plato and his reasoning for music, "Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything."
"I just love that quote," Davis said. "I just thought that maybe the back would be interesting with something to read — a message."
And Jones feels the guitar is right where it should be.
"My wife Jennifer and I had talked a long time ago about how nice it would be to have one here," Jones said. "Then this just kind of fell into our laps, and it's our favorite one that we've seen in town."
