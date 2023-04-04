Northeastern State University will host a Reach Higher Reconnect event on the Muskogee campus and virtually on April 11 from 1 to 6 p.m.
The event is for those who have completed some college credits and would like to learn more about degree options — including a 100% online Organizational Leadership program — for completing their bachelor degree, while balancing family, work, and financial obligations.
Campus faculty from admissions, financial aid and advising will be present.
The event is part of Reach Higher Reconnect Week, a series of coordinated student recruitment events at participating Reach Higher campuses across the state. Reach Higher Reconnect Week seeks to encourage adults who have earned some college credit to successfully complete their degrees and increase awareness of the adult-friendly degree completion options available through the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education’s Reach Higher program.
For more information, or to attend the event virtually, visit nsuok.edu/ReachHigher. For more information on the general Reach Higher program, including degree options, visit http://www.reachhigherok.org/.
