Debi Ousley draws inspiration, motivation — and a mission — from several people.
She married her high school sweetheart, Brian Ousley.
“High school was different for me because, back in the 1970s, dating a person of a different race was not accepted,” she said. “Brian and I defeated the odds. Everyone always said it would never last, but here we are.”
She said her father, a Baptist minister, taught her everyone has the same color blood.
“So I was taught right, from the beginning,” she said. “Color when we were growing up was never an issue.”
Ousley traces her lengthy nursing career to a high school counselor.
“I didn’t really know what I wanted to do,” Ousley said. “I had a great counselor at Muskogee High who called me after I graduated said “Debi. You’re too smart not to do anything with your life. I can get you a full scholarship at Bacone if you go to nursing school.”
She said that one thing “really changed my life.”
“It gave me a means to support my family,” she said. “I’ve always cared about people, but I’ve always been squeamish about needles.”
She became a nurse in 1981, the same year she married Brian Ousley.
“He waited on me for five years,” she said.
Ousley helped her husband start and operate a fitness business. He most recently owned Strictly Fitness.
“I trained all the new employees, I did the payroll,” she said. “And I was the advertiser. Whatever means I could use to advertise, that’s what I did for the business.”
All this while working 12-hour nursing shifts and raising three children.
“When he started at the Body Shop, I was pregnant with my second child, and when we opened Strictly Fitness, I was pregnant with my third one,” she said.
She said her career complements her husband’s business.
“I help them when they’re sick, and he keeps them from getting sick,” she said.
Learned plenty from her father
Debi Ousley says she is a lot like her father, longtime minister Marion Graves. He preached in his early years at Timothy Baptist Church, then at Wainwright and Northside Baptist.
“Everybody would call him,” she said. “And no matter if we knew that person or not, my dad would go to them, and I would go with them to the hospital to visit the sick. He always ended with a prayer”
She said she saw a “selfless, caring person who wanted to help everybody.”
“My dad went and prayed over many dying souls,” she said. “Anybody in this town who knew my dad knows that it didn’t matter whether you went to his church or not, he was visiting somebody in need.”
Ousley said he often preached at funerals for people who had nobody.
“No family or whatever, he would still go do it,” she said. “He got called a lot by the funeral homes.”
She said her father died in 2013 at 83.
“And he preached the Sunday before he died,” she said.
Ousley relates to birthing tragedies
Ousley recalled sharing the joy of new birth through decades as a maternity ward nurse.
“It’s just phenomenal,” she said. “You know, a human couldn’t have made this whole process of how you can see babies and deliver babies, that there is a higher being over that. Just seeing the smile on the parents’ faces, and the grandparents. It was so satisfying.”
She also recalled sadder times.
Ousley said her experience with her stillborn child drew her to mothers who lost their babies.
“I think that, because that happened to me, it just made me want to help them, at a time when they felt lost,” she said. “I would be the one who would talk to them and continue talking to them. I would give them my phone number if they wanted to call me. Even outside of work, I would let them call me, I would let them vent.”
She said she still puts flowers on the grave of one infant.
“She doesn’t even know it, but every year, I go out to Memorial Park Cemetery and put flowers on the plot,” she said.
Making self available for veterans
Ousley said her experience with infants helps her in the VA medical center’s ICU.
“Some of those things I went through during those 34 years of experience make me more rounded,” she said. “Any nurse can do a head to toe assessment, and have good rapport with staff and good rapport with physicians.”
The job brings a new mission. She said she feels she is a voice for the veterans.
“I am that person who would listen to them for hours and let them vent,” she said. “It may be as simple as someone doesn’t like the food. I feel I am the light for their day.”
She said she seeks to help the veterans “die more graciously, and not die alone.”
“I see so many veterans that don’t have family, and they die alone,” she said. “I come to them as they’re dying. They may not be awake. Hearing is the last thing to go, so I’m talking to them in their ear, or I’m playing music that was in their era, to help make their death more smooth.”
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
“I was born here at the old General Hospital, now it’s the Muskogee Swim and Fitness building. I have the one sister and my family here. Brian’s family is here. The only family I know and always have been close to still live here.
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
“Just the closeness of the town. Being that I’ve lived here 63 years, I know some of these people and when they hurt, you hurt. It’s the close knit that does things for each other, and I feel like people give Muskogee the shaft. But there is a lot of activities people can do here, for a small town.
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
“More local places to shop. I’d love to see people be more invested instead of being negative with no solutions to the problem, they just want to gripe about the problem, and be more involved what’s going on at the city meetings, council meetings.”
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
“My sister, Shirley Hilton-Flanary. She is all about the city of Muskogee and being involved. She not only works long hours helping people with their home mortgages, but she is involved. She’s not only on a number of committees, she’s on the city council, and that’s only because she wants to see good things for the city.”
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
“When Brian and I suffered a loss, and literally the people at Strictly Fitness came in and worked free for many days, so Brian wouldn’t have to come here. Our members pitched in and got the job done. We’re like a family here. They just pitched in like a family would.”
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
“Now in my old age, all I do is eat, sleep and go to work. Because of my schedule, I usually do my workouts at home. Because of my ankle, I am much more sedentary. My goal is to get better. I have a pool, and I like to swim. I like to watch my granddaughter play softball.
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
“It’s a small town that cares for all its people. Many people want to see the town flourish and grow.”
