Isaiah Sullivan lets his actions and his reputation speak for him, whether he's coaching basketball, drumming or preaching.
Early on, he developed his basketball skills at Muskogee parks, particularly at Rotary Park. He said he wanted to play basketball growing up and played briefly at Muskogee High School.
"After training and playing basketball, I figured that wasn't something I wanted to do," he said. "Getting up early in the morning practicing, then after school wasn't something I wanted to do."
Music had always been a passion, he said.
"I started playing drums in church when I was as little as 4," he said. "I never started taking it seriously until maybe I was in sixth grade at Sadler. I had my own chance to play a percussion show. We were doing it for a black history program. I was given the opportunity to coordinate my own show."
However, Sullivan said he wasn't part of a school band until he was midway through high school, when he spent a little time with the band.
He worked at various businesses after high school, then worked in the City of Muskogee water department for two years.
Sullivan has coached basketball at the Muskogee 6th and 7th Grade Academy for about a year.
"My seventh grade team went 6 and 5 last year," he said. "It was a good season. Some ups and downs with the winning and losing. But it really challenged me to teach the game that I love."
He also finds new venues to pursue his drumming. He's played several gigs across the United States. Early last year, he began drumming for the Tulsa rhythm and blues party band Full Flava Kings.
Sullivan also has found inspiration to preach.
"My brother, Rooshawn Pratt, and my mentor, Pastor Michael Webber, are both preachers," he said.
Drumming his way across the country
Isaiah Sullivan's drumming has taken him all over the USA.
"I've been to Atlanta, been to Texas, been to St. Louis," he said. "I've been to Kansas a couple of times."
He said the gigs have been with different groups, who hear about him through word of mouth.
"Your work will speak for you," he said. "A musician will tell another musician about this particular person that’s here. You can put it on social media all you want to, but it’s really about someone vouching for you, say you are able to handle the job."
He said his job is mainly to lead the band rhythmically where it needs to go.
"If I hit my hits right, their notes will fall where they're supposed to be."
Keeping time can be a challenge, Sullivan said.
"Not rushing the fact that you have certain hits you have to hit," he said. "You have to pace yourself. Sometimes the leader will switch up the show at the last minute before you get on stage. You have to have it internalized in your mind."
Passing skills to next generation
Sullivan shares skills he learned at Muskogee park basketball courts when he coaches seventh-graders.
"You always had a basketball court in the neighborhood, where we were running games, especially in the summer time," he said. "There's a big difference between organized and park basketball. Park basketball hones your skills and what you are able to do. Organized basketball sets the rules and tones about how you're going to play. When you are in the park, you're physically being tough. You're going to be pushed, you're going to get knocked down, you're not going to foul. You learn to play through the contact, regardless of how many times you get knocked down."
He said he has fun coaching.
"You build relationships through a game," he said. " You find buttons to press to bring out the best in them."
Such skills include how to be mentally tough, he said. "When the fourth quarter comes and you're tired, there's 30 seconds on the clock and you're down by 2, you have to be mentally tough to be able to finish the game out, whatever that looks like."
Following in footsteps of mentors
Sullivan carries on a family tradition of preaching.
"My family is full of musicians, singers and preachers, so it kind of comes naturally," he said.
Over the past two years, he has preached at Mount Calvary Baptist, Old Agency Baptist and Greater Shiloh Baptist in Muskogee.
He spends about a week preparing.
"On Monday night I'll read over what it is the Lord wants me to say," he said. "I'll internalize a story from the Bible. I'll read over it constantly, making sure I understand it first. And then, after internalize it, I'll start to write it out, find different introductions that will open up the story a little more to today's time, see how it correlates with other people's lives."
Sullivan said he develops his reputation by how he lives his life.
"To be really consistent and intentional about you you're representing yourself," he said. "How you speak, how you treat people, how you're seen in public. The things you say on Facebook, your character has to be — I don't want to say perfect — but it's who you say you represent."
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"My mother and her family are from Muskogee. My grandfather was actually a preacher here for a long time. His name was T.L. Turner. My auntie lives here."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"I like the small town feel. Once I'm done doing my job, I can come back home and it's quiet. And really, just the people I grew up with. It's a good place to raise your kids, a nice, homegrown feeling, especially in the summer time. You'll find somebody out barbecuing."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"More things for the children to do in the summertime, more summer programs. You do have a great program at the Martin Luther King Center going on. More things like musical activities. There are a lot of kids around here who do music."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"My brother, Rooshawn Pratt. He's pastor of Greater Shiloh Baptist Church now. From age 5 up to the time he left for the Navy, when I was 14 or 15, he was a big influence on why I like music the way I do. Then I went to Divine Love Christian Fellowship, under the direction of Michael Webber. He's a big influence in my life. He taught me a lot of basic skills like changing tires, changing motors, business, how to be your own man. Those two men were a big influence, and they're both musically inclined."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"Being in Nutcracker at Sadler. I did the Nutcracker when they did the jazz theme and I was the Prince. I got to do the Moon Walk across the stage. That was pretty cool, we had Zoot Suits on."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"I'm usually at home and I have a studio at my house and I'll make music, mainly for my ears only. I don't have a desire to put out music, but just a pleasure for me, get different ideas that I have. Every now and then, me and my boys will go play basketball at the park. We'll shoot around.
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Family, fun, exciting at the same time. You run into some kind people here. You come to Muskogee, it's all about connections."
