The Literacy Program at the Tahlequah Public Library is going strong. After making it through the pandemic crisis and losing some students and tutors, the program is once again on firm footing and has the capacity to offer over multiple students time slots during the week.
We offer tutoring in spoken and written English, reading, the high school equivalency test, the U.S. citizenship test (English, civics/U.S. government, math, and science), and basic academic subjects.
We can also offer tutoring in cursive writing, the Dawes Rolls, the Oklahoma Driver’s license manual, basic computer skills, and other basic skill sets.
We welcome all students age 18 or over. Our one-on-one tutoring services are offered two weekday mornings (Monday and Thursday) and two weekday evenings (Tuesday and Wednesday).
For more information, please call Cathy Monholland, Literacy Coordinator, at 918-456-2581, extension 226, today.
We are interested in hearing both from potential students and those in the Tahlequah area who would be interested in tutoring the four above-mentioned academic areas.
Cathy Monholland is the literacy coordinator at Tahlequah Public Library, a branch of the Eastern Oklahoma Library System.
