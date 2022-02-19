Oklahoma, like many other states, is facing a shortage of law enforcement officers.
The problem stretches from local police departments and sheriff's offices to correctional officers. The Legislature has worked over the past few years to make changes in statute that will improve pay and safety conditions for our correctional officers and improve working conditions and protections for our police officers and sheriffs.
This year, we will address some needed legislation for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). A number of troopers are retiring, and we need to recruit more people into this field to keep the public safe as they traverse our state highways.
We're looking at increasing pay for troopers, dedicated funding for an annual trooper academy and making it easier to become a trooper as ways to address the shortage.
It's been seven years since troopers have had a pay raise. They currently are 11th or 12ths in the state among all law enforcement in terms of pay. A 30% raise will take them to No. 2 or 3 behind police officers in the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City police. We also have had lean budget years when we didn't fully fund a trooper academy. Thankfully, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority stepped in to fill the gap during several of those years.
When current Oklahoma Public Safety Commissioner Tim Tipton took over last fall, he said trooper retention was the biggest issue facing the Highway Patrol. A shortage has been looming for more than a decade, he said, as seasoned troopers were retiring and new recruits were lagging. But the current political and social climate – in which many protest groups have called for a defunding of police departments and declared law enforcement in general to be evil – have made the problem worse. The challenge isn't just here in Oklahoma but nationwide. Tipton said a number of really good, solid, upstanding officers and troopers around the country have decided to leave the profession. Hundreds more are eligible to retire and get their maximum benefit out of the state pension system.
That stretches resources as OHP seeks to serve all of Oklahoma's 77 counties. At the time Tipton took over as commissioner, he reported that OHP was about 300 troopers short of being able to complete its mission. That's why a yearly trooper academy is necessary.
Tipton explained that funding for a trooper academy includes pay and benefits for cadets through not only the academy but during the probationary period of their first year of employment. It also includes their equipment, their car, their firearms, their uniforms and more. It costs about $150,000 to put a cadet through the process, he said.
As I said, we'll be examining several pieces of legislation this year to address the areas of increased pay for trooper salaries as well as for the academy, and we'll be examining eligibility requirements as well.
Avery Frix serves District 13 of the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes parts of McIntosh and Muskogee counties.
