Sometimes, Oklahoma is its own worst enemy in protecting our scenic rivers and lakes. Take a look at the recent editorial in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette about the raging dispute over Northwest Arkansas sewage treatment facilities. Just when we apparently have the support of the U.S. EPA in upholding Oklahoma's water quality standards, we shoot our foot off.
Oklahoma conservation agencies objected to new permits for a regional sewage plant and for Springdale, Arkansas, both of which discharge into a tributary of the Illinois River. The U.S. EPA and STIR also objected to the permits because the phosphorus limits for the facilities would violate Oklahoma's water quality standards.
Over the years, there have been several instances of elected Oklahoma leaders, state and federal, siding with Arkansas in opposition to river protection efforts and on the side of poultry corporations. This has been very disheartening. The latest case of wounding ourselves comes from Oklahoma Secretary of the Environment Kenneth Wagner, who seems to have pulled the rug out from under his own agencies as well as the EPA. Secretary Wagner is a former Trump administration EPA official.
Our detractors in Arkansas like to take advantage of our failures to understand how high the stakes are in preserving the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller. Despite what the editorial states, Arkansas has not done enough to protect the Illinois River, yet. Yes, the cost of removing phosphorus from sewage is high. However, other cities, and in the case of the regional treatment facility in question, are doing it now. The poultry companies and Walmart, both responsible for the tremendous growth in Northwest Arkansas, could write the check today.
The Walmart Family Foundation must think the Illinois River is worth safeguarding or it wouldn't be spending millions of dollars on the whitewater park at Watts, Oklahoma.
Conservationists have often compared Illinois River protection to a battle or to war. I don't feel that it is overly dramatic. It is a war and it is often a daily battle to preserve our best waters for future generations.
On this day, the 78th anniversary of the invasion of Normandy, I am reminded of how high the stakes are for the future of our scenic rivers and lake Tenkiller.
Thank God America and General Dwight D. Eisenhower had the leadership of men with backbone, including Commander and Chief Franklin D. Roosevelt, General George C. Marshall, General Omar Bradley, General George Patton, and Field Marshal Bernard Law Montgomery.
Learn more
To read the documents associated with the Northwest Arkansas Conservation Authority NPDES Permit, go to https://www.adeq.state.ar.us/home/pdssql/p_permits_online_npdes_additonal.aspx?PmtNbr=AR0050024&Category=PermitInformation&Title=Permit
