Rural Oklahoma is a special place that has powered Oklahoma’s future since 1907. As you travel our state you feel the sense of community and responsibility for nurturing the next generation of Oklahomans. It’s here that store fronts and main streets still generate the next big idea for our economy and the next leaders to provide guidance to our future. Unfortunately, many of our rural communities are in decline due to the lack of investments in infrastructure and technology.
For centuries, rural Americans have been the bedrock of our nation’s economy. Rural America is the source of the food we eat, the water we drink and the energy we use.
Today, rural communities remain the key to our nation’s success.
After decades of disinvestment, President Biden is renewing our commitment to rural America through the Rural Partners Network and other efforts that place rural Americans at the center of our economic rebirth and future.
In the last two months, senior leaders in the Biden-Harris Administration embarked on a one-of-a-kind road trip through rural America to solidify this covenant with the people.
They visited small towns and rural communities across the country to listen, learn and hear from the people themselves how historic levels of federal funding can best assist their communities.
The Building a Better America Rural Infrastructure Tour is part of the effort to refocus the nation’s attention on the value and importance of rural people and places.
Under the leadership of President Biden, Vice President Harris and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, USDA is committed to unlocking the full potential of rural communities and doing it on their terms.
The centerpiece of this promise is the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, a once-in-a-generation investment that will revitalize rural communities and help build our economy from the bottom up and middle out.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will spend billions of dollars to provide high-speed internet, safe roads and bridges, modern wastewater systems, clean drinking water, reliable and affordable electricity, and good-paying jobs in every rural community. It will help communities recover from and better withstand natural disasters as well as the impacts of climate change.
These investments will change lives for the better. Improved roads and bridges will allow emergency responders to assist community members faster and save more lives. High-speed internet will ensure rural hospitals can provide a full array of telemedicine services, including vital mental health and substance abuse services. Clean drinking water will give peace of mind to families in rural areas.
The new funding will build on the investments USDA has been making in Oklahoma. Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, opportunities for investments USDA-Rural Development does throughout rural Oklahoma will be expanded. This funding will allow for projects such as the replacement of the wastewater treatment plant for the city of Seminole, which is still using WPA
structures, and the expansion of broadband access in rural areas similar to the Community Connect Grant awarded to Medicine Park. Efforts to provide reliable and stable electric power in rural areas will be expanded through projects similar to the Western Farmers Electric Cooperative’s distribution line upgrades that will serve Oklahoma’s twenty-eight electric cooperatives.
The Building a Better America Rural Infrastructure Tour is one way we’re helping rural communities access federal resources which make these projects possible. We want to make it simpler to know what to request, how to apply and the steps needed to receive the new infrastructure funds.
President Biden is building a stronger, more equitable economy that does not leave anyone behind. At USDA, we’re doing our part to reach people who may have been overlooked in the past and have endured the heaviest consequences of decades of disinvestment in America’s infrastructure.
The investments we’re making now will ensure everyone in rural Oklahoma has the opportunity to succeed and can find that opportunity right at home — today and for generations to come.
Learn more at Rural.gov.
Kenneth Corn is a former state legislator and city manager that was recently appointed by President Joe Biden to head USDA-Rural Development in Oklahoma.
