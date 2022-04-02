David: Bill would consolidate law enforcement agencies

We’re halfway to the finish line for this session. Floor work on our Senate bills wrapped up on March 24, and now we’re focusing on the House bills in our Senate committees. We’ve cut down the number of Senate bills from the original 1,500 that were carried over from last session or newly filed this session to just 320 that were sent on to the House for further consideration.
I’m thrilled that 10 of my Senate bills have moved forward, including my efforts to reform our state’s public safety system. This is an issue I’ve worked on with our state public safety agencies and local law enforcement for several years. As the wife of a law enforcement member, protecting and supporting these brave men and women in every way possible has been a major goal of mine while in the Senate. Senate Bill 1612, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety Unification Act, would consolidate the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control under the Department of Public Safety in 2023. The bill would also create a Mental Wellness Division. Oklahoma is one of only three states with a split public safety system, which simply isn’t an efficient use of tax dollars or state resources.
This bill was crafted from the recommendations of the Unified States Law Enforcement Commission, which is made up of the state’s top public safety officials along with legislative and governor appointees. The commission gathered input from hundreds of officers statewide on ideas to boost retention and recruitment, and the top responses included providing better training, more career opportunities and better access to mental health. This bill will accomplish that, along with creating pay parity for the various agencies and allow for better promotion from one agency to another. This will all be possible from simply consolidating these agencies and streamlining their services. It’ll also provide better mental health support to meet the unique needs of these officers.
I have a second bill regarding the creation of a Mental Wellness Division to provide mental health services and programs to public safety personnel and their families. The idea of consolidating our state’s public safety agencies has been tough for many, which is why I created the task force last year to bring all of our top public safety officials and others to the table to figure out how to make this work. However, I pulled out the language regarding the Mental Wellness Division and put it into this separate bill because this is an area that absolutely everyone agrees needs to be improved for the sake of our law enforcement community and their families. This bill will also create a not-for-profit foundation to provide ongoing financial support for this critical division.
These bills are works in progress, and we'll continue fine tuning them as they move through the process. I’m eternally grateful for the support of my Senate colleagues, my House author, Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-OKC, and Governor Stitt, who highlighted this and other steps to support our state’s law enforcement community in his State of the State Address in February. Rep. Echols and I are continuing to work with the task force and our legislative colleagues on getting the best possible version of the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety Unification Act to the governor’s desk this session.
I’ll keep you updated on these important measures and would love to hear your thoughts on them, especially if you work for a public safety agency or in law enforcement.
Sen. Kim David represents Senate District 18, serving portions of Cherokee, Mayes, Muskogee, Tulsa and Wagoner counties. Reach her at Kim.David@oksenate.gov or (405) 521-5590.
