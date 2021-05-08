Session is moving along, and we’re hopeful to see light at the end of the tunnel soon. With three weeks left, budget negotiations are ongoing daily. We’re still trying to decide how best to utilize the additional federal funds along with the revenue carryover that we didn’t use last session. Although together this is a substantial amount of revenue, these are one-time funds. We won’t have that money next session, so it can’t be used on recurring expenses or we’ll paint ourselves into a corner next year when we can’t cover all our expenses. There are just so many areas and spending possibilities to consider that it’s making finalizing the budget difficult. With Sine Die adjournment around the corner, however, our deadline to wrap up work on the FY’22 budget is closing in.
While the budget isn’t complete, the majority of work on redistricting will be soon. We approved the proposed new Senate district maps, and the Senate Select Committee on Redistricting approved the House district maps on Thursday. The full Senate will vote on the House maps this coming week. The two bills will then move on to the governor for his approval. Once the final census numbers are released later this year, we’ll reconvene in special session to finalize the congressional districts and make any adjustment to the legislative districts.
Due to population shifts in the state, a few districts, including Senate District 18, will be changing drastically. We are planning on having a town hall meeting in the district this summer to go over what the changes are and why they were necessary.
The legislature has sent the governor more than 450 bills, of which he has signed just over 400. I’m pleased to say that most of my bills have been signed into law with just a few more going to conference committee.
As many of you know, my husband served in law enforcement his entire life, and we've seen firsthand the mental health challenges faced by officers and their families. For this reason, I ran Senate Bills 848 and 361. They have both been signed by the Governor. These measures will ensure our law enforcement members and their families have better access to high quality mental health services through peer support crisis intervention. This is an issue very dear to me. This type of support has proven extremely beneficial for those in public safety, who are exposed to constant traumas but for various reasons, from believing that no one will understand or the fear of losing their job, many won’t seek professional help. When we call and need help, these brave men and women always protect us, and we need to make sure we’re protecting them and their families.
To further improve public safety in the state, the Unified State Law Enforcement Commission will soon be created. Just like our other state agencies, our three state law enforcement agencies are each great on their own. However, we want to see if it would be possible to share certain administrative duties, have uniform training and pay parity or other duties and expenses to help them be even better and more efficient. This is an idea we’ve been working on for a few years now, and members will include the Department of Public Safety (DPS) commissioner, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) director, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control (OBNDDC) director, the Cabinet Secretary of Public Safety, the state attorney general, one governor appointee, a House member and myself. I’m dedicated to doing what is in the best interest of these great agencies and the men and women who keep our communities safe.
Speaking of law enforcement, we honored our courageous men and women in uniform as well as teachers with the passage of two resolutions expressing our appreciation for their service. We also recognized our nurses this week. All of these professionals have been pushed to their limits this past year, working through the pandemic. We’re beyond grateful and blessed that so many great public servants chose to work in these difficult careers.
If I can be of any assistance, you can reach me at Kim.David@oksenate.gov or (405) 521-5590.
