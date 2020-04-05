In a historic move, Gov. Stitt declared a statewide health emergency Thursday through April 30 to allow his office more authority during this health crisis. Created by the legislature in 2003 following 9/11, the declaration will allow him to waive statutory and regulatory requirements as well as coordinate a statewide response with city and county health departments.
Legislative leaders have met with the governor and attorney general to ensure we’re following the law correctly as this is the first time this type of order has been used. We’ll have to convene in a special session Monday morning to approve the declaration and take care of some budgetary matters.
The State Board of Equalization is also meeting Monday to certify what is expected to be a $416 million revenue failure for the current budget year. Extremely low energy prices and the COVID-19’s impact on businesses and the workforce is playing havoc on state revenues. For this reason, we also need to meet in regular session to access emergency monies from the $806 million Rainy Day Fund. Constitutionally, we can use up to three-eighths, or around $302 million, of the Fund. Under the emergency declaration, we can also use another 25% or $201 million of the Fund. Fortunately, that will leave us with around $87 million that can be utilized should revenues continue to fall before the next fiscal year begins on July 1.
We’re also anticipating a revenue shortfall of at least $450 million for the upcoming fiscal year. We’ll be able to utilize the same amount from the Fund for next year’s budget.
Now that the federal CARES Act has been signed by President Trump, Oklahoma will be receiving around $1.5 billion with our state government getting around $844 million of that amount. The remaining funds will be distributed to Oklahoma City, Tulsa and tribal governments to help with their COVID-19 response efforts. An increase of federal Medicaid matching funds this coming year will also help our state get through this difficult financial time.
Again, if you have any questions or concerns about what resources are available in the state, please visit www.COVIDresources.ok.gov.
Thanks to the state receiving more than 13,000 test kits and the governor lifting some of the testing restrictions, more Oklahomans will be able to get tested. If you have a fever of at least 100.4, a dry cough and shortness of breath, please call 211 or your local physician and they’ll advise you about getting tested and where to go. A comprehensive list of testing sites can be found at coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
The state’s private-public partnership with various labs is also allowing for results to come in faster, which will help us have a better understanding of how far the virus has spread. Oklahoma State University’s lab alone can process 2,300 tests per day.
As you’ve probably already seen, all the governor’s executive orders have been extended through April 30. This includes limiting gatherings of more than 10 people; the “Safer at Home” order for those over the age of 65 and vulnerable individuals with compromised immune systems; closure of all non-essential businesses and bars; restaurants providing only pickup and delivery services; prohibiting nursing home and long-term care facility visitation; and postponing all elective surgeries, minor medical procedures and non-emergency dental procedures.
For those of you who are trying to file for unemployment, please be patient. The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission website and call center have been overwhelmed with the historic number of filings. If you’re self-employed, the commission is waiting for the federal government’s new rules and qualifications to add to their website. The website is also being updated to handle the traffic and employees from other state agencies are being brought in to help answer the phones.
Our state employees are working extremely long hours under stressful conditions. Our state has never had to deal with this kind of situation, and it’s a learning and growing process for everyone.
In closing, if you haven’t already, please fill out your Census survey. It’ll be the best five minutes you spend for yourself, your family and our state. Every Oklahoman counted will help us get thousands in much-needed federal funds for important government services and possibly more congressional representation. You can fill yours out at www.2020Census.gov or by calling 1-844-330-2020.
If I can be of any assistance, you can reach me at Kim.David@oksenate.gov or (405) 521-5590.
