David: Shifting focus from Senate to Corporation Commission

What an incredible journey the last 12 years have been serving the wonderful people of Cherokee, Mayes, Muskogee, Tulsa, and Wagoner counties. Together, we have accomplished so much for our great state, and I will forever be grateful to you for entrusting me to represent your interests in the esteemed state Senate.
So much has happened during my time at 23rd and Lincoln, from the renovation of our beautiful, century-old Capitol building; the COVID-19 pandemic; a historic ice storm, along with record flooding, tornados, and wildfires. Both of my children were also deployed for a time, and I am so proud of their patriotism and bravery, but it was challenging to say the least for this mom’s heart – my legislative work was a welcome distraction. When I came into office, the Rainy Day Fund was empty. We weathered some of our state’s worst economic downturns with billion-dollar shortfalls to now having record revenue collections and a historic high of over $2 billion in state savings.
Economically, this was one of the most tumultuous financial times in our state’s history because of national economic trends outside of our control that devastated Oklahoma’s economy and large industries. We’ve suffered through numerous natural disasters. As Appropriations Chair and Majority Floor Leader, I worked tirelessly with my colleagues to protect our state agencies, families, and business community. We passed policies to streamline and modernize state government and make it work more efficiently, saving taxpayer dollars and improving state services.
As a military mom and law enforcement wife, I’ve proudly advocated for Oklahoma's law enforcement community, veterans, and first responders, helping improve training and provide better educational opportunities and mental health support. I authored laws providing comprehensive health care for the elderly while also protecting victims of human trafficking, domestic violence, child abuse, and stalking. My legislation created open carry, the Pay-for-Success program to help lower female incarceration, and the Impaired Driving Accountability Program. I fought tirelessly for state employees, modernizing their benefit system, and protecting the rights of nursing mothers at state agencies.
Twelve years may seem like a long time but when it comes to bringing about change, it goes by so fast. While I accomplished many things, there were so many more issues I wish I had time to address, but I leave knowing that Oklahoma is in good hands. However, my work isn’t over, I’ve just had the opportunity to shift my focus. I am so thrilled to continue my public service at the Oklahoma Corporation Commission. Again, thank you for your support and trust in me.
As I close, I want to also thank my family who stood by my side through it all. My husband, Dan, has been my constant rock, sounding board and cheerleader. He held down the fort at home so I could focus 24/7 on legislative matters. My children, Jamie, David and Hahnna, have also been my greatest supporters, so thank you for all your help and always being there for me. Being a legislator is truly a team effort with us being away from home so much. The other person who played a critical role in my success by keeping me on schedule and organized was my amazing executive assistant and dear friend, Gayla Guinn. We have been through a lot together from the ups and downs of legislative work, to losing loved ones, to our children’s weddings, and welcoming our precious grandbabies into the world. So much life has happened since 2010 and I’m grateful for every second. Thank you all!
Sen. Kim David represents Senate District 18, serving portions of Cherokee, Mayes, Muskogee, Tulsa and Wagoner counties. Reach her at Kim.David@oksenate.gov or (405) 521-5590.
