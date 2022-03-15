When state voters approved legalizing medical marijuana in 2018, it was left to the Legislature to create regulations around the new industry to safeguard the public. Since the question passed, we've worked to develop proper oversight of the application and licensing process as well as regulation and testing of the product, and enforcement and tax collection.
What's happened at the same time, however, is the explosive growth of the black market in our state. I believe we've all heard stories of out-of-state people coming in with duffle bags full of cash willing to pay way above market prices to purchase farmland to establish grow houses that at times employ dozens of workers from other countries, many of whom are in our state illegally.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs working with multiple federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, recently conducted the largest drug bust in state history. They shut down a dozen grow facilities statewide, confiscated $500 million in illegal marijuana and arrested 13. We recognized these law enforcement officers recently with a resolution on the House floor.
To get a better handle on this illegal drug trade in our state and to increase public safety and a fairer free market for those operating legally in this industry, the House this year unveiled a comprehensive, 12-step plan to address these issues.
This plan would:
• Make the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority a standalone agency.
• Create a grant program for county sheriff's departments to fund law enforcement efforts in every county.
• Fully implement the state's a seed to sale system (either via court order or new legislation).
• Create provisional licensing requiring pre-license inspections and increased document submission prior to approval.
• Create a tiered grow license fees based on grow size.
• Create separate licensing for medical marijuana wholesalers.
• Require all medical marijuana businesses to post standardized permit signage at the place of business.
• Require stringent electrical and water data reporting by marijuana growers.
• Require annual inspections.
• Tighten product packaging standards and maximum beyond use dates.
• Require standardized laboratory testing and equipment.
• Require marijuana grows to register as environmentally sensitive crop owners with the Agriculture Department to address the issue of pesticide drift.
A legislative working group collaborated for months with industry stakeholders, regulators, law enforcement and other experts to develop this plan.
This will not only help us stamp out the illegal marijuana market in our state and the strain that places on law enforcement, but with many other issues as well. These include the demands placed on public utilities, tax assessment and more.
I'm sure our work on this issue will continue as this industry evolves, but I'm glad to have such a comprehensive plan advancing for the benefit of all Oklahomans.
Avery Frix serves District 13 of the Oklahoma House of Representatives. He can be reached by phone at (405) 557-7302 or via email at avery.frix@okhouse.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.