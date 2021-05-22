Frix: Budget agreement reached

House and Senate leadership and the governor last week announced an $8.3 billion budget agreement for the state for Fiscal Year 2022, which starts in July.
We still have to pass various budget bills through the Joint Committee on Appropriations and Budget as well as through the full House and Senate, but the agreement goes a long way toward ensuring the budget for the coming fiscal year.
This budget funds core state services, with increases in several key areas.
Education will receive an additional $210.3 million, which will trigger lower class sizes in kindergarten and first grade. Research is clear that reduced class sizes in these formative years lead to better student outcomes in subjects like reading and math and other areas throughout the rest of a student’s school years. The additional money also will allow us to equalize funding for school districts in low property value areas. Per-student funding also will increase as we get rid of duplicate student counts from the school funding formula.
Transportation will receive almost $17 million more this year than last. This will make the state’s ROADS and the County Improvement for Roads and Bridges funds whole so that roads and bridges projects can stay on track.
This budget also should help us stimulate our economy is several ways. First, we cut personal income taxes for all taxpayers by .25%, and we restore the Earned Income Tax Credit for low- and moderate-income workers and families. Second, we cut corporate income taxes from 6% to 4%. We also include $35 million for the Quick Action Closing Fund. Both of these measures will encourage more businesses to locate in our state and create more jobs.
Rural broadband will receive $42 million. This will be very helpful for rural areas that have limited access to high-speed internet services.
We also restore a historic sales tax credit that allows the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center funding so they can train an additional 160 nursing graduates and nurse practitioners every year and 70 additional medical residents within three years. Our rural areas need additional health care workers, and this will help.
We also save money in this budget – building our state reserves back to more than $1 billion. We learned during the pandemic how prudent it is to have a health savings account.
This is a good budget that will give state residents security in the services on which they rely.
As I said, we still have to pass the various budget bills through committee and legislative chambers, so the numbers could fluctuate some, but this is a great starting point.
Avery Frix serves District 13 of the Oklahoma House of Representatives. He can be reached by phone at (405) 557-7302 or via email at avery.frix@okhouse.gov.
