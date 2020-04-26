FRIX: Census 2020 important for all Oklahomans

Every 10 years, we are constitutionally required to take a census of all United States residents. The statistics gathered are used to determine how much federal funding each state receives for the next decade to be used for public services such as roads and bridges, health clinics, schools, fire departments and much more.
Census numbers also determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives, making sure we have adequate representation for issues that affect each of us, including agriculture, jobs, the economy, natural resources and much more.
The census is not just important for the state but for our local House District as well. Each community is competing with others for funding, and this helps our area be competitive. Our local health care facilities, as well as our schools and highways not only benefit from these federal funds, but census figures also are used to redraw Oklahoma House and Senate districts every ten years. We want an accurate picture of whether our district has grown in population. If numbers show we’ve shrunk, we could lose communities to a surrounding district to keep populations even among districts. Counties and cities also use census numbers in redistricting of voting precincts.
Taking a census dates back to Biblical times. Joseph and Mary had to travel to Bethlehem to take their Census. This put them at just the right place for Jesus to be born to fulfill prophecy.
Luckily for us, the census only takes about 10 minutes to fill out and can be done online, through the mail or with a phone call. No one need travel by donkey while close to giving birth. To fill out the census online, visit https://www.census.gov/, or call 844-330-2020, or fill out and mail back the form that is sent to you in the return envelope provided.
In all seriousness, the census is incredibly important. It is estimated that for every person not counted we lose about $17,000 over the 10-year period. That is per person.
I hope each resident in our House District will take part in the 2020 U.S. Census. Make sure you are counted! We want to make sure we have every bit of funding that belongs to our district as well as accurate presentation for every Oklahoman.
Avery Frix serves District 13 of the Oklahoma House of Representatives. He can be reached by phone at (405) 557-7302 or via email at avery.frix@okhouse.gov.
