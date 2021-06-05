Frix: Changes to County Roads and Bridges Fund distribution

The governor last week signed into law a bill that changes the counties’ allocation of revenue from the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act.
Under House Bill 2892, 25% of the monthly allocation that would otherwise be credited to the County Improvements for Roads and Bridges Fund, administered under the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, will be distributed directly to the counties. One-third of the funds will be distributed based on the proportionate size of the county when compared to the entire state; one-third by proportional share of county road miles; and one-third by proportion based on the total replacement cost of obsolete or deficient bridges in a county.
Existing statute appropriates 35% to counties, but does not consider the actual size of the county, the number of road miles or the number of obsolete or deficient bridges. The formula is instead based on population. This takes the population component out of the equation and gets more funding where it’s most needed not just where the densest population exists. It levels the playing field between rural and metropolitan areas.
This change begins in July, when the original formula expired, through July 2026. After 2026, the formula will take into account the proportionate number of bridges in each county, not just bridges that are deficient or obsolete.
Under this new formula, McIntosh County is estimated to receive $272,434.10 for the next five years, and $276,124.60 after 2026. This County’s rank is 58 among the state’s 77 counties for the cost to replace obsolete or deficient bridges, and it ranks at No. 61 for the proportionate number of bridges.
Muskogee County is estimated to receive $484,275.46 for the next five years, and $405,625.64 after 2026. This County’s rank is 18 among the state’s 77 counties for the cost to replace obsolete or deficient bridges, and it ranks at No. 33 for the proportionate number of bridges.
The County Improvement for Roads and Bridges Fund can receive a maximum of $90 million under this formula, and the counties can receive a total of $30 million.
Avery Frix serves District 13 of the Oklahoma House of Representatives. He can be reached by phone at (405) 557-7302 or via email at avery.frix@okhouse.gov.
