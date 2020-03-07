My legislation to offer a cost-of-living adjustment, or a COLA, to retired Oklahoma public employees in six state pension plans passed the House Rules Committee recently with a vote of 8-0. It now is eligible to be considered by the entire House.
House Bill 3350 would base COLAS on the number of years individuals have been receiving retirement benefits from the state. Those retired for five years or more as of July 1, 2020, would receive a 4% increase in monthly pension payments. Those retired at least two years but not five would get a 2% increase. Those retired less than two years would not see an increase at this time.
It has been 12 years since teachers, police and other law enforcement, firefighters, justices and judges, and other retired public employees have received a COLA. I’ve heard from many of these people who make very compelling arguments for why an increase to their benefit is very much needed.
Take Nettie Seale, for instance. She’s the president of the McIntosh County Retired Educators Association. She’s been retired 12 years and has never seen a raise in her benefits allowance. She said there are people in the association that don’t even draw enough money each month to pay their health care premiums. She said aside from their commitment to educating children, the benefit was one of the reasons she and other teachers chose to work in a profession where they knew they would make less money than in the private sector. To Nettie, a COLA is a sign of respect for a job well done.
Other retirees have cited rising living expenses, and some of our retirees don’t receive Social Security benefits. They need a raise.
I ran legislation last year that would have granted a 4% COLA to all state retirees. The Senate did not pick up the measure. Instead, that legislative body asked for an actuarial analysis of a 2% COLA and the House asked for one for a 4% COLA. Those reports came in in December, and all of the pension plan administrators at that time said the plans could absorb a COLA without much change to the unfunded ratios of the plans.
I expect this legislation to be voted on in the House this week before the third-reading deadline in the legislative chamber of origin. I’m hoping once the bill passes in the House it can be moved quickly through the Senate and onto the governor to be signed into law. I can’t wait to give our retirees like Nettie this much needed boost in their benefit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.