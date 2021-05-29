I read this story recently in which a battleship is at sea on a dark and stormy night. The lookout tells the captain that he sees a steady light off the port bow. The captain, believing his ship is on a collision course with another vessel, tells the signalman to send a message telling the other vessel to change course. A message soon comes back telling the battleship that it should be the one to change course. The outraged captain says to message that he’s a captain giving a direct order. The message comes back from a seaman second class, but still insisting the battleship be the one to change course. The captain, now furious, tells the signalman to message that his vessel is a battleship. The message comes back, “I’m a lighthouse.”
The captain, of course, was the one forced to adjust his course.
The Class of 2021 has had to adjust course. Last spring, our state – in fact, the entire world – was hit with the Coronavirus pandemic. It caused us to shut down schools and other venues for a time, to alter our activities and our interactions with others. It caused a great deal of fear for some people. Some suffered illness, and some lost loved ones.
But for those of us alive and well today, I believe we are stronger and more resilient than we were a year ago. We are better prepared for future battles that we may face. I believe that about the Class of 2021.
You have learned how to do things differently. Many of you likely had to do some of your schoolwork online. You had to go for a time without being able to do everything you used to do with your friends. You had to adjust course.
I think you will find that the case throughout your life. Things will happen that are outside of your control, and you will be forced to make a decision of whether or not to change course or face potential disaster. It’s how you react to those situations that will make the difference in whether you weather the storm or succumb to it.
But I have an enormous amount of hope for the Class of 2021. You’ve already weathered major storms just to get to graduation this year. You’ve proven that you are capable. You are well-prepared for the paths now laid out before you. Some will go onto higher learning, whether to college or to CareerTech. Others may go straight to work. Others of you may join the military to serve our nation and protect our freedoms. To those, I say thank you. Our gratitude can never be enough for your sacrifice and selflessness.
No matter which course you choose, I offer my congratulations, and I pray you excel. Just remember to always be willing to adjust your course as needed.
Avery Frix serves District 13 of the Oklahoma House of Representatives. He can be reached by phone at (405) 557-7302 or via email at avery.frix@okhouse.gov.
