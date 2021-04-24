The Legislature has several deadlines as we make our way through the legislative session. This week is the third-reading deadline for bills from the opposite chamber. That means that all Senate bills must pass off the House floor to stay active this session. All House bills also have until April 22 to pass out of the Senate.
Out of the 1,987 House bills and joint resolutions filed this session, 328 made it out of the House and through the committee process in the Senate; 117 of those surviving bills were heard last week in the Senate. We’re hearing many more this week.
The Senate this session filed 1,035 bills and 26 joint resolutions; 398 of those were passed out of House Committees; 115 were heard on the House floor last week. That body is considering more of our legislation this week in advance of the deadline.
The governor already has signed several important pieces of legislation in to law.
These include, House Bill 1059, which addresses the significant backlog being experienced at the Department of Public Safety. Due to the challenges brought by COVID-19 and the implementation of REAL IDs, many Oklahomans are waiting months to receive or renew commercial driver’s licenses. The bill, of which I’m a co-author, would allow local tag agencies to complete various administrative actions to ease the burden at DPS and get Oklahomans their licenses faster. Third-party drivers examiners also would be allowed to give driver’s exams so there aren’t as many people waiting to take the exam through a DPS location. The measure had the support of DPS and the State Chamber.
At the same time the Legislature is considering measures and the governor is signing many into law, we also are in the process of finalizing our state budget. In the coming weeks, we will be voting on several appropriations bills to fund state services for the next fiscal year. I along with many other lawmakers are very thankful for the financial situation of the state at this time. Many feared COVID would have a devastating impact on the economy, and that hasn’t proven to be true. That’s good news for Oklahomans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.