FRIX: Elm Grove Road lake access complete

I am pleased to let House District 13 residents know that work is now complete on Elm Grove Road between U.S. 64 and the public lake access at the Spaniard Creek Recreation Area on the Webbers Falls Reservoir in Muskogee County.
Many people live along Elm Gove Road, but this is also a major recreation area. Area residents and outside visitors use this road to access fishing, hiking, camping and other recreational opportunities at Webbers Falls Lake. The road hadn’t been resurfaced in years and needed attention. I and many others are excited this is now upgraded.
The six-mile project was truly a collaborative effort between myself, Rep. Chris Sneed of Fort Gibson, Muskogee County District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT).
Commissioner Doke began applying for funds to help with this project back in 2015, knowing it would be difficult if not impossible for the county to fund this work on its own as their budget is so constrained. He contacted me about this after I was first elected to the House in 2016. As many might remember, however, the state was in the middle of an economic downturn, and state funding could not be secured at that time.
After becoming chair of the House Transportation Committee, however, I was able to work with ODOT to get the Lake Access application approved last June by the Oklahoma Transportation Commission. We also were able to secure $754,000 from ODOT to fund the work. The county was responsible for the initiation, construction and completion of all work associated with the project.
I talked with Commissioner Doke this week who expressed his appreciation for help in securing the funding for this. I know he's worked for years to see public access to this popular recreation area improved, and it was gratifying to be able to help. Area residents and visitors will now be able to access the lake and this popular recreation area with ease.
Avery Frix serves District 13 of the Oklahoma House of Representatives. He can be reached by phone at (405) 557-7302 or via email at avery.frix@okhouse.gov.
