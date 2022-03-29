Frix: Fighting to keep Muskogee VA open

I learned last week that the Muskogee Veterans Affairs Medical Center has been targeted for closure by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (USDVA). This was a surprise to me and other lawmakers, including those in Oklahoman's congressional delegation.
The hospital was supposed to transition to a long-term in-patient mental health and treatment center after the opening of Tulsa's new VA complex. Instead, the USDVA has recommended closure of the Muskogee facility and contracting out those services as part of a systemwide reorganization. They also propose to build a new community living center and residential rehabilitation treatment program for substance abuse somewhere "in the vicinity of Tulsa."
I'm against closing the Muskogee VA, and I know many in our House district feel the same way. I will do all I can to ensure this center stays open and available to serving our veterans who need local care and health and mental health services.
Last week, U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford and 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin sent a letter to the USDVA saying they were not convinced the department's report accurately reflects Oklahoma veterans' health and mental health care needs. They also said they assumed the arrangement for the expansion of the Tulsa facility would increase mental health and substance abuse services for veterans not contract those out as the USDVA is proposing.
In its report, USDVA cited problems recruiting and retaining psychiatrists. I would suggest that if this is truly an issue, telehealth services might be used or partner agreements with the Tulsa facility could be utilized. The USDVA also projects lower demand for inpatient medical, surgical and mental health services instead saying the shift is toward long-term care and outpatient services. Then why was the original agreement made? And why spring this change on our community and the lawmakers who serve our citizens in a last-minute surprise like the one delivered last week?
Our veterans served our country faithfully, putting themselves in harm's way and being willing to pay the ultimate sacrifice with their lives. They deserve quality health care close to home. I'll keep working to ensure they keep it.
Avery Frix serves District 13 of the Oklahoma House of Representatives. He can be reached by phone at (405) 557-7302 or via email at avery.frix@okhouse.gov.
