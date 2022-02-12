The Second Session of 58th Legislature convened Feb. 7 with the governor delivering his fourth annual State of the State address.
He outlined several priorities for the coming year that deserve some attention.
One is a proposal to increase pay to up to $100,000 for our highest-performing teachers. Many of the metrics of how we determine such performance and the funding source for such pay would need to be determined, but it's certainly something to more closely examine.
Another priority is getting a better handle on regulating the medical marijuana industry in our state. Voters approved a state question in 2018 that legalized the growing and dispensing of cannabis for medicinal use, but the question was written so loosely the state has had a hard time keeping up with the number of licensees. Rural law enforcement, county water supplies and utilities, tax assessors and others have all experienced the strain. We have a lot of pending legislation to help us rid our state of illegal actors and those with foreign ties as well as help improve regulations. I'm glad to hear the governor's support.
Increasing money for infrastructure also was mentioned in the governor's speech. He specifically mentioned projects in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas, but I will continue pressing for funds to complete projects in our area, as well.
The governor also spoke about tax relief, something House leadership has been focused on for the past few years. With revenues and savings high and our state budget in a much more stable position, it's a good time to continue common-sense tax reform. The governor mentioned a plan to incrementally reduce the state's income tax, eventually phasing it out. He also supports the elimination of the tax on groceries. The Legislature will be examining both options this session.
With all of our bills being first and second read over the first two days of session, several committees have already started their work for the year. The House Rules, Judiciary-Civil, Veterans and Military Affairs, Agriculture and Rural Development, State Powers, Administrative Rules, Appropriations & Budget Finance, and Criminal Justice and Corrections met this first week. Others will get underway next week.
Several of our caucuses met this week as well, including Rural, Native American, Veterans, and Mental Health caucuses.
It promises to be a busy four months. It's good to be underway.
Avery Frix serves District 13 of the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes parts of McIntosh and Muskogee counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.