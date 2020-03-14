The House passed a bill this week that will expand third-party commercial driver’s license (CDL) testing to public transit agencies.
House Bill 3713 requires the Department of Public Safety (DPS) to approve at least one public transit agency that has or maintains a program instructing students for a Class A, B or C license to hire or employ third-party examiners. These examiners would have to meet all requirements of the law to conduct the driving skills portion of the Oklahoma driving examination for these CDL classes.
Last year, we passed a bill that allowed some third-party entities to give the CDL testing. The law allows both CareerTechs and private party companies to conduct CDL testing. The DPS approved rules and has been working with prospective vendors on applications and training.
This is helping us address a costly testing backlog in the trucking industry. The Oklahoma Transit Association said this would be helpful for them as well in training their drivers. We originally wrote the bill to target this problem in larger cities, but we heard from some smaller cities that they also could use this, so we amended language to remove population requirements.
It’s been estimated that CDL testing backlogs and delays in Oklahoma result in $5 million in lost wages every year. The legislation passed last year is a game-changer for our businesses that rely on commercial drivers. This is helping to get those drivers licensed more quickly and on the road so they can do the jobs they are trained to do. This will add to the state’s workforce and help our overall economy.
This new legislation, once passed in the Senate and signed into law, will put the same power into the hands of public transit. It will lead to a bigger pool of trained drivers to take the jobs that exist in transit.
Avery Frix serves District 13 of the Oklahoma House of Representatives. He can be reached by phone at (405) 557-7302 or via email at avery.frix@okhouse.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.