FRIX: Plans for federal relief funds

I will be working closely with a joint legislative committee that has been appointed to help prioritize the spending of Oklahoma state government’s share of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds – about $1.9 billion.
We all have concerns with the growing federal debt, but at the same time we don’t want to put Oklahoma at a disadvantage by not accepting these funds that every other state will be receiving. Still, I will be working to make sure we make targeted investments with these funds that won’t expand our state budget in the long term.
Under federal law, ARPA funds for state governments are to be used only to respond to the public health emergency and negative economic effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Such uses can include payments to state agencies, nonprofits, industry and households. The one-time funds also can include investments in public infrastructure.
The Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding is made up of 12 House and 12 Senate members appointed by House Speaker Charles McCall and Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat.
The committee will examine needs exposed by the pandemic and proposals that support economic recovery without growing state government’s financial obligations going forward. The committee will report its recommendations to a group of six legislators and five executive branch officials who will formally score and send high-scoring priorities to Gov. Kevin Stitt, who will make the final allocation of the funds.
ARPA became law in March. Funds will be delivered to states in two allocations over two years.
Oklahoma already is in better shape than many states because we safely re-opened for business just months after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, these ARPA funds will further strengthen our position through targeted investments in projects across the state. Projects could include health care improvements, Oklahoma workforce initiatives, infrastructure upgrades and more.
State law prohibits state agencies from using federal pandemic relief funds in ways that grow the need for future state dollars once federal funds are spent. The prohibition became law this session under House Bill 2932, which is retroactive to prior pandemic relief funds, including Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Security Act (CARES) funds, and prospective to future federal pandemic relief funds beyond ARPA.
Cities and counties, which are not covered by HB 2932, will receive their share of ARPA funding – about $1.3 billion – for use at the discretion of local officials in compliance with federal law.
I look forward to the final report and seeing how these federal funds are spent.
Avery Frix serves District 13 of the Oklahoma House of Representatives. He can be reached by phone at (405) 557-7302 or via email at avery.frix@okhouse.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.