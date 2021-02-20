Rural volunteer fire departments play a vital role in Oklahoma’s small towns and cities and unincorporated areas. Many people choose to live in these areas because of the better quality of life they feel they enjoy being away from crowded, bigger cities. They love being surrounded by nature, including many trees, brush and other natural materials.
The tradeoff is that these become an excellent fuel source for fire. Should they ignite, they present a significant risk to lives, homes and property. Local volunteer fire departments help protect lives and property from loss, and having fire departments nearby also helps lower insurance costs.
But these fire departments – staffed by local volunteers – need funding. Much of their funding comes from the state Department of Forestry, a division of the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, and each county receives varying tax amounts.
Many of these fire departments rely on grants to help buy needed equipment such as new trucks, hoses, bunker gear, protective clothing, personal protective equipment and more.
The volunteers in these departments put their lives at risk to protect their neighbors, and the equipment they use helps protect their own lives.
Much of the grant funding comes from the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office, which awards grants to fire departments throughout the state each year. The funding comes from state income tax credits that go to the fire marshal’s office, but this relies on taxpayers who check off the box for these credits. The number of grants awarded each year is dependent upon the amount of money available, and fire departments across the state have to apply.
While grant funding is needed and much appreciated, as is the funding provided from the Department of Forestry, I would love to see the state Legislature be more creative in finding funding to our rural volunteer fire departments. Last year, we appropriated $1.1 million for wildfire mitigation funding and additional resources for rural firefighters. Over 77 counties statewide, that amount gets stretched pretty thin.
We are early in the budget process this year. It will be a tight budget year as we are still recovering from the economic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and still low oil and gas prices. Still, I am hopeful we can find some creative funding sources for our volunteer fire departments. I will be advocating for that at the Capitol.
Avery Frix serves District 13 of the Oklahoma House of Representatives. He can be reached by phone at (405) 557-7302 or via email at avery.frix@okhouse.gov.
