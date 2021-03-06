Frix: Rewarding our emergency service workers

House members are studying a measure that would pay increased retirement benefits to emergency medical service personnel as a way to help compensate for the physically strenuous and hazardous work they perform.
These workers are in the Oklahoma Public Employees Retirement System (OPERS) regular retirement plan, but this would move them into the OPERS hazardous duty retirement plan, which would increase their benefit.
I’m a co-author of House Bill 2758, which the House Banking, Financial Services and Pensions Committee last week sent to the state actuary for analysis.
HB 2758 would compute retirement benefits at 2.5% of the final average compensation for each year of full-time equivalent participating service. Benefits for more than 20 years of service would be calculated at 2% of the final average compensation multiplied by the number of years of service.
The measure also directs a monthly pension to be paid on behalf of any emergency medical service personnel hired for the first time on or after Nov. 1, 2021, who is killed or mortally wounded during the performance of the member’s duties. Finally, the measure sets employee contributions to OPERS at 8% of allowable compensation for licensed emergency medical personnel employed for the first time on or after Nov. 1, 2021.
I very much appreciate the efforts of our emergency services personnel. This legislation is just one way to say thank you for the hard jobs they do to keep all of us safe. They cannot perform their very physically demanding work without it taking an extra toll on their health, and this is just a way to ensure they are properly compensated for that extra duty, and also a way to improve recruitment into this difficult field of work.
Avery Frix serves District 13 of the Oklahoma House of Representatives. He can be reached by phone at (405) 557-7302 or via email at avery.frix@okhouse.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.