I continue to receive many calls and emails about loans and debt forgiveness available for small businesses, so I am sharing what I know.
This website contains much information on the paycheck protection program, economic injury disaster loans and loan advances, SBA debt relief and much more: https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources.
Oklahoma recently received approval for disaster loans for small businesses across all 77 counties for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses and nonprofit groups can apply here: https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance for up to $2 million in loans through the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program or loan advances of up to $10,000.
Payment on SBA loans from previous disasters also can be deferred to Dec. 31, 2020.
Businesses that already have a relationship with an SBA express lender can access up to $25,000 with less paperwork through the bridge loan pilot program.
In addition, the U.S. Congress recently signed a massive stimulus package that offers numerous forms of relief for small businesses impacted by COVID-19 as well as for those unemployed because of the pandemic.
One provision of the package would allow small businesses, nonprofits, veterans’ organizations and tribal businesses defined by the SBA that are affected by COVID-19 to take out a loan of up to $10 million through Dec. 31, 2020. Loan payments will be deferred for six months, and those businesses that maintain their workforce will be forgiven the portion of the loan proceeds that are used to cover the first eight weeks of payroll and certain other expenses following loan origination.
Again, these and other programs are detailed on the website mentioned above. As state legislators get more detailed and accurate information from the governor and our federal counterparts, I will share it.
Please continue to take care of yourself and those you love, and please pray for all in our state and our nation who are affected by this crisis.
Avery Frix serves District 13 of the Oklahoma House of Representatives. He can be reached by phone at (405) 557-7302 or via email at avery.frix@okhouse.gov.
