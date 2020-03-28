With many businesses forced to close from the COVID-19 outbreak and traffic severely limited in those that remain open, I’ve had many questions about small business loans. Here is the latest information I have.
Oklahoma recently received approval for disaster loans for small businesses across all 77 counties for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses and nonprofit groups can apply here: https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance for up to $2 million in loans through the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program.
Payment on SBA loans from previous disasters also can be deferred to Dec. 31.
In addition, the U.S. Senate has passed a coronavirus relief package that includes funding for additional loans. The bill is pending in the House at the time of this writing.
One provision of the package would allow small businesses affected by COVID-19 to take out a 7(a) loan of up to $10 million through Dec. 31, to help retain workers, maintain payroll cost and other debt obligations such as paid sick or medical leave, insurance premiums, mortgage payments and others. Payroll costs, mortgage payment interest fees and utility payments could be forgiven from Feb. 15, 2020 through June 15, 2020, if businesses can show they were in business prior to February and retained employees through June.
The bill includes other provisions for unemployment and additional aid. I can provide fuller details once it passes and is signed by the president.
Oklahoma businesses interested in learning more about Small Business Administration disaster loans available through the federal relief bill should register for CONFERENCE CALLS with the Oklahoma Commerce Department next week. Registration is available here: https://www.okcommerce.gov/oklahoma-small-business-teleconference-sba-economic-injury-disaster-loan-application-and-program/
On a final note, Oklahomans now have until July 15, to file and pay income tax without late fees or interest. This includes income tax due from 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.
More information on this can be found here: https://www.ok.gov/tax/COVID-19_Information_and_Updates.html.
Take care of yourself.
Avery Frix serves District 13 of the Oklahoma House of Representatives. He can be reached by phone at (405) 557-7302 or via email at avery.frix@okhouse.gov.
