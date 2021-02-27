Frix: State’s revenue picture remarkably rosy

The state Board of Equalization met Feb. 16 to certify revenue for the Legislature to appropriate for Fiscal Year 2022. The board approved a constitutional limit on appropriations of $7.9 billion. A total of $9.6 billion in revenue was actually certified, but that amount includes $1.7 billion in one-time cash and non-recurring revenue. In comparison, the Legislature appropriated $7.8 billion for Fiscal Year 2021, which was a little below a record high budget year of $8.1 billion in FY20.
This revenue picture is so much better than anyone predicted last spring when we had to shut down state government and close many businesses because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Allowing businesses to reopen in June with public health precautions in place put us so far ahead of where other states are right now in terms of economic recovery. Also, last year, the Legislature opted not to spend everything we had available to us and instead chose to reserve some funding for the future. The current revenue picture is evidence of the wisdom of those conservative decisions.
Legislative budget leaders have said this year’s budget will include targeted investments to state agencies so they can continue to offer programs and services necessary to all Oklahomans, as well as replenishing state reserve funds. We may even be able to consider some tax relief for our citizens. One area we will have to fund is Medicaid expansion, approved by Oklahoma voters in June. We will, of course, also continue to make education, transportation and public safety top priorities. With that in mind, I’m glad to hear such a good report of Oklahoma’s economic resilience.
The State Board of Equalization is responsible for providing an estimate of all revenue that will be available for appropriation by the Oklahoma Legislature for the coming fiscal year. The board meets in December each year to give the Legislature an initial estimate. The board then certifies those projections in February, which allows the Legislature to build the state budget. The Legislature cannot constitutionally spend anything other than what is certified by the board. Because the state budget is based on projections, the board also meets during the summer to re-certify or modify the amounts used for appropriation – to balance the books.
The Board of Equalization was established in 1907 by ratification of the Oklahoma Constitution. It originally was composed of seven elected officials, but a constitutional amendment in 1975 changed that to six elected officials and one appointed official.
The current board is made up of the governor, lieutenant governor, state auditor and inspector, state treasurer, state attorney general, state superintendent of public instruction and the president of the Board of Agriculture.
Avery Frix serves District 13 of the Oklahoma House of Representatives. He can be reached by phone at (405) 557-7302 or via email at avery.frix@okhouse.gov.
