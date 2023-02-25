Hays: House announces potential education plans

For the first session of the 59th Legislature, my top priorities are tax reform, workforce development, protecting Oklahoma values, supporting public schools and parental choice.
With that said, this week the House of Representatives announced its education plan, focusing on a policy that works for every student, every parent and every teacher in our state.
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, authored House Bill 2775 and House Bill 1935. The House's education plan provides for less government intrusion into local districts and the personal lives and finances of Oklahomans.
The education plan comes in two parts: first, a $500 million funding increase for public schools, and second, the Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit Act.
House Bill 2775, the proposal for $500 million in increased funding for public schools, is broken down into three parts:
• Public schools would have $150 million in financial support to increase teacher salaries by $2,500 regardless of their current pay. The pay raise includes Teachers in the Department of Rehabilitation Services, Career Tech, Office of Juvenile Affairs and Department of Corrections.
• $50 million would be distributed proportionally through a formula that addresses funding disparities for public school districts that receive below-average funding from annual local tax revenue.
• $300 million would be distributed to the public school district on a per-pupil basis, capped at $2 million per district.
HB2775 outlines how the appropriated monies can be spent, including on teacher and support staff raises, STEM programs, instructional materials, fees for nationally standardized assessments, summer education programs, after-school programs, student support services, or tuition and fees for concurrent enrollment. This historic level of funding for public education is available annually and must be maintained at this level every year for the second part of the House of Representatives education plan, House Bill 1935 to stay in force.
House Bill 1935 proposes the Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit Act, a logical, comprehensive approach to supporting parental choice that will work in every part of our state. The plan includes a $5,000 credit per private school student and a $2,500 credit per student educated by other means.
To claim the credit, the taxpayer's child cannot be a full-time student in a public school district, public charter school, public virtual charter school, or magnet school. The taxpayer must retain all receipts of private school tuition and fees or qualified expenses as proof of the amounts paid each tax year the credit is claimed. Only the amounts paid for these expenses can be claimed, up to the $5,000 credit.
The measure also states that the Oklahoma Tax Commission will create a form to allow taxpayers to request that the credit amount be advanced to the taxpayer in two installments of $2,500, one per semester, to help families who can't afford private school without the credit.
On Feb. 22, the House approved the two-part education plan. House Education Committee Chair, Rep. Rhonda Baker, did a great job presenting both bills on the floor! Now, HB2775 and HB1935 are eligible to be heard in the Senate.
As your legislator, I fully support parents' right to choose the best education path for their children; however, my main goal was to fight for more appropriated education dollars to get into the classroom and raise teachers' pay. Under this plan, school districts serving constituents in House District 13 will receive over $12.3 million in additional funds for public education. Here's the breakdown:
Checotah: $1,429,396
Hilldale: $2,268,255
Haskell: $743,750
Muskogee: $3,117,626
Oktaha: $892,901
Okay: $390,346
Midway: $283,123
Wainwright: $79,326
We also have constituents from House District 13 whose children attend schools in Fort Gibson, Porter and Warner. Those districts will receive $3,135,071 combined. This plan does what's best for our students, supports strong parent involvement in their children's education and ensures that our teachers have the resources needed to excel in their jobs.
Rep. Neil Hays, a Republican, serves District 13 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers McIntosh, Muskogee and Wagoner counties. Reach him at (405) 557-7302 or neil.hays@okhouse.gov.
