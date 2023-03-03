Hays: John Mills bill passes committee

It is deadline week at the State Capitol, so dozens of bills are being heard as we finish up committee work.
I want to briefly discuss my bills that have passed in committee over the past several weeks.
House Bill 2684, the John Mills bill, passed in the Public Safety Committee. The bill requires drivers approaching a stationary authorized emergency vehicle to reduce their speed to at least 10 miles per hour below the posted speed limit and increases fines for non-compliance.
The bill is named after John Mills, a tow truck operator killed in November 2022 along U.S. 69. HB2684 is designed to protect first and second-responders who are doing their job on our roadways.
The second bill, House Bill 2398, passed in the Civil Judiciary Committee. This bill offers Mental Health Care coverage for first responders through our state's workers comp insurance laws without a physical injury. Currently, first responders are excluded from coverage unless an underlying physical injury is present as well.
House Bill 2596 would allow park rangers jurisdiction to carry outside the park at the request of local law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement can get stretched out in rural communities, so it's common for law enforcement agencies to enter into agreements with park rangers. There are numerous agreements across the state, so HB2596 brings the agreements into a single consolidated statewide statute.
House Bill 2685 passed in the Election and Ethics Committee. The goal is to make elections in odd and even years match the months you're allowed to have an election in Oklahoma to help maintain consistency.
Next, House Bill 1805 examines the benefits for our emergency personnel service providers. It was referred to the Actuary to review the retirement package for newly hired emergency personnel starting in November.
It is truly an honor and privilege to represent you at the State Capitol.
Rep. Neil Hays, a Republican, serves District 13 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers McIntosh, Muskogee and Wagoner counties. Reach him at 405-557-7302 or neil.hays@okhouse.gov.
