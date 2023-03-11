Hays: Oklahoma Youth Expo; Bob Wills Day

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma Youth Expo officially started. OYE is the world's largest junior livestock show. Every March, more than 7,000 4-H and FFA members bring more than 13,000 head of cattle, sheep, pigs, goats and ag mechanics projects to Oklahoma City to exhibit.
Good luck to all the hard-working FFA and 4-H students from around the state!
This week State Question 820 failed, which would've created a state law legalizing the recreational use of marijuana for persons 21 or older. The votes against recreational marijuana were overwhelming in nearly every county in the state, but more so in the rural areas.
I believe this sends a clear message to the Legislature that we must continue to better regulate the existing marijuana industry in Oklahoma.
Monday, March 6, we celebrated Bob Wills Day at the Capitol!
People from all over Oklahoma enjoyed live performances to commemorate Wills, the Country Music Hall of Fame artist and true innovator whose imprint on popular music is still heard today. We had a great time!
It is truly an honor and privilege to represent you at the State Capitol. As always, please do not hesitate to reach out to me with any concerns at (405) 557-7302 or neil.hays@okhouse.gov.
Rep. Neil Hays, a Republican, serves District 13 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers McIntosh, Muskogee and Wagoner counties.
