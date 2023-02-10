Hays: Session has officially started!

On Monday, February 6, we finally kicked off the first session of the 59th Legislature. I look forward to an exciting and productive session.
We officially started session with the Governor's annual State of the State address, where he presented his plans for the legislative session focusing on advancing education, improving our economy and promoting freedom for all Oklahomans.
Oklahoma now has the third fastest-growing economy in the nation. The governor wants to continue focusing on critical areas such as energy, infrastructure, workforce development and tax policy.
The governor additionally outlined his plan to protect Oklahomans through the integrity of our elections, fully funding our law enforcement and engaging in smart and meaningful criminal justice reform.
I look forward to working alongside the executive branch as we accomplish great things for the state!
We will spend the next four months moving bills through the legislative process and finalizing the state budget for the Fiscal Year 2024. This week bills will start going to committees.
Bills are assigned to a committee, which must approve each bill before it can be heard on the House floor. We have until February 27 to pass bills out of the subcommittee and until March 2 to pass bills out of regular standing committees. Not all bills that pass in committee are heard on the House floor. We will have until March 23 to pass bills out of the House.
The Legislature must adjourn no later than Friday, May 26.
Additionally, I want to share an exciting opportunity, the High School Page Program, for our high school juniors and seniors to spend some time at the State Capitol during our legislative session. We will have three pages this session from House District 13.
Pages are assigned for one week, Monday through Thursday, and they work in the House Chamber during daily session, run errands for Representatives and House staff, and participate in the House Page Mock Legislature.
It is truly an honor and privilege to represent you at the State Capitol. As always, please do not hesitate to reach out to me with any concerns at 405-557-7302 or neil.hays@okhouse.gov.
Rep. Neil Hays, a Republican, serves District 13 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers McIntosh, Muskogee and Wagoner counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.